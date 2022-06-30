Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Forward Air by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

