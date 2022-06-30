Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Forward Air by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Forward Air (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
