Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FORW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 595,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,348. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Forwardly has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.19.
Forwardly Company Profile (Get Rating)
