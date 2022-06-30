Fractal (FCL) Price Hits $0.0259 on Top Exchanges

Fractal (FCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $430,103.10 and $35,274.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00173670 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.15 or 0.01521187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00092279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014958 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.