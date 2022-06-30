Fractal Investments LLC Sells 2,187 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fractal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. State Street Corp grew its position in MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,762,000 after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in MetLife by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,272,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock opened at $62.93 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

