Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 70.3% in June

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS FMANF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 55,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,067. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.47.
Freeman Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeman Gold (FMANF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.