Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 70.3% in June

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FMANF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 55,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,067. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

