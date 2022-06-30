Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.84

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.84 and last traded at $50.07, with a volume of 16594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Freshpet by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

