Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 116,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,385,764 shares.The stock last traded at $9.40 and had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

