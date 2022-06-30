FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,905. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $91.87.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

