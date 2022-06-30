Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FLGT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.80. 4,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,837. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

