Function X (FX) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week

Function X (FX) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, Function X has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $83.52 million and $1.90 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,942.03 or 1.00104012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00037576 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00024642 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

