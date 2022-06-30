Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Reaches $0.0333 on Top Exchanges

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $42,733.55 and approximately $1,137.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $764.88 or 0.04008753 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00189508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00077887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015875 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,552,041 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,924 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.