Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.12

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.12 and traded as low as $3.45. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 1,968 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.