Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

GRTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,827. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.41.

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

