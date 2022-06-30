Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.56

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 1992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

