General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.17

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.17 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 62.17 ($0.76), with a volume of 105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £687.48 million and a P/E ratio of -23.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.65.

Get General Electric alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.05%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.