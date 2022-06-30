Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

GIPR opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

