Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
GIPR opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $10.25.
