Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Given New €105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €115.00 ($122.34) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gerresheimer from €68.90 ($73.30) to €66.30 ($70.53) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Gerresheimer from €89.00 ($94.68) to €86.00 ($91.49) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRRMF remained flat at $$75.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $95.70.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

