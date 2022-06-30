GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 94,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,355,105 shares.The stock last traded at $25.60 and had previously closed at $26.26.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.012 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -6.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 16.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 52,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

