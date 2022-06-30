Ghost (GHOST) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Ghost has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $2,074.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ghost has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,326.16 or 0.99988657 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002511 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 19,881,756 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

