Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.77

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.77 and traded as low as C$37.11. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$37.24, with a volume of 483,952 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIL. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.22.

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.02. The company has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$981.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

In other news, Director Donald Berg purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$236,070.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

