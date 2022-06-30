Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.77

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.77 and traded as low as C$37.11. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$37.24, with a volume of 483,952 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GIL. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.22.
The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.02. The company has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.
In other news, Director Donald Berg purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$236,070.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
See Also
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.