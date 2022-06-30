Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 12000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.07.
About Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER)
