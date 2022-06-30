Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

GWRS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 13,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,374. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $299.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

