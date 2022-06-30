Global X Alternative Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 27,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 24,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.