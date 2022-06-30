GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,500 shares, a growth of 178.9% from the May 31st total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 811.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMOYF traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. GMO Internet has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GMO Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

