GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.98

Shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 566,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 102,341 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,741,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after buying an additional 800,621 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

