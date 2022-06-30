Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 45,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,106,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.17%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

