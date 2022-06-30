Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Down 85.7% in June

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GSPT stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. 10,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,839. Golden Star Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Golden Star Enterprises

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. provides alternative renewable fuels. It offers Terralene, an alternative fuel formulation that reduces greenhouse gases and other environmentally damaging emissions in existing gasoline combustion engines. The company offers its products for government, industry, and consumers.

