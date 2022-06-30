Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Down 85.7% in June

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GSPT stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. 10,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,839. Golden Star Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
