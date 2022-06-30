GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.89. 54,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,555,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.38.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

