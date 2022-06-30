Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.53

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 24359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

