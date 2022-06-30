GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $2,609,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 56,243 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 55,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,399. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

