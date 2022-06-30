GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $682,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119,526 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.62. 2,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,797. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

