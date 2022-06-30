GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 4,825 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 135,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,089,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $271.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.