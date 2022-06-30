GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,789. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.86 and its 200-day moving average is $249.52. The company has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

