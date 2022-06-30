Grant Bradley Fagerheim Buys 10,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,630,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,993,507.04.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.93 per share, with a total value of C$5,958.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.78 per share, with a total value of C$107,800.00.

WCP stock traded down C$0.18 on Thursday, reaching C$8.94. 6,940,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.61. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$12.71. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCP. Scotiabank raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.43.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

