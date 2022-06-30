Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 355.7% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GDLC traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,036. The business’s 50-day moving average is 11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is 18.22. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 52-week low of 6.52 and a 52-week high of 73.45.

