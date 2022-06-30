Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 41,797 shares.The stock last traded at $146.80 and had previously closed at $146.23.

PAC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.51 and a 200 day moving average of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $3.1502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 84,779 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

