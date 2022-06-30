Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Trading Down 11%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) fell 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.01. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

