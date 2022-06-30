Halving Coin (HALV) Hits Market Cap of $75,556.40

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00178746 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.01562827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00096748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

