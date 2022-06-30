Handy Reaches Market Cap of $5.85 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Handy has a total market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handy has traded up 65.6% against the US dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00195201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00652229 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00079163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015969 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

