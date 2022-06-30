Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 803 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after acquiring an additional 772,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after buying an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,403,000 after purchasing an additional 302,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $279.81 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

