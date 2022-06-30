Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $418.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

