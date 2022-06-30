Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $142.81 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,029 shares of company stock valued at $52,960,095. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.