Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $221.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.39 and its 200 day moving average is $261.62. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

