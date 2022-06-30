Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.71

Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.71 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32), with a volume of 23,152 shares.

The company has a market cap of £13.97 million and a PE ratio of -4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.63.

Hardide

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

