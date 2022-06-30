Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.13. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.34) to GBX 925 ($11.35) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.24) to GBX 1,530 ($18.77) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,314.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

