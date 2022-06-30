Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 13,468 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

