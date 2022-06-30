Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,286 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.37 and its 200 day moving average is $206.59. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

