Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Zoetis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after acquiring an additional 541,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Zoetis stock opened at $173.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day moving average is $191.00. The company has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

