Harvey Investment Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.00. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

