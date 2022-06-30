Head to Head Contrast: LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) & AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) and LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AbCellera Biologics and LifeVantage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbCellera Biologics 0 0 6 0 3.00 LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A

AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $29.60, suggesting a potential upside of 192.78%. Given AbCellera Biologics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AbCellera Biologics is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Profitability

This table compares AbCellera Biologics and LifeVantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbCellera Biologics 41.87% 19.72% 15.65% LifeVantage 4.49% 27.19% 13.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AbCellera Biologics and LifeVantage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbCellera Biologics $375.20 million 7.67 $153.46 million $0.64 15.80 LifeVantage $220.18 million 0.26 $12.89 million $0.70 6.50

AbCellera Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than LifeVantage. LifeVantage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbCellera Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AbCellera Biologics has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeVantage has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.6% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of LifeVantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of LifeVantage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AbCellera Biologics beats LifeVantage on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AbCellera Biologics (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About LifeVantage (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes. It also provides anti-aging skin care products, including facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, the company offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website, as well as through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and China. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

